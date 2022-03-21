Richter Elementary donates toward Dancing For Our Stars

Richter Elementary PTO President Rachel Devereaux organized a ‘$1 Face Painting’ fundraiser to go towards the district-wide and community-wide Dancing For Our Stars scholarship. She and some of her volunteers painted during lunches.

“The kids were so excited. Some even got both sides of their faces painted. I believe we painted well over half the students’ faces,” stated Devereaux.

Principal Ashley Hobbs praised the PTO and their efforts, time and organization of this worthy cause.

Pictured left to right: PTO President Rachel Devereaux, Kapri Henson, Zedarius Jones, Superintendent Dr. Jessica Johnson, Isabella Vargas, Principal Ashley Hobbs, Kendahl Lynne Hissong and Radley Baker. Zedarius Jones and Dr. Jessica Johnson strike a pose.

“We appreciate all that Mrs. Devereaux and all of our parent volunteers do for us. They service our campus through heartfelt passion, commitment and a contagious spirit. ERR campus is excited to be the first campus to contribute to Dr. Johnson’s Dancing For Our Stars campaign. Our campus raised $730! It goes to show you that every dollar can and will make a difference in the lives of our children for years to come,” Hobbs said.

The campus presented Dr. Johnson the check representing the money they had raised. All proceeds from the fundraisers will go to Lee College Foundation for Dayton ISD student scholarships.

