Cleveland church burglarized; pastor says church is victim of hate crime

A Cleveland church was hit by burglars and vandals with the assailants allegedly painting one of the church’s outbuildings with graffiti bearing anti-Semitic and racist symbols and statements. The burglary and vandalism incident was discovered by Dr. Stephen A. Missick, pastor of King of Saints Church in Cleveland, 2228 FM 1725, around 5 p.m., Thursday, March 17.

According to Missick, he discovered that his congregation’s facilities had been broken into, burglarized, and a building was covered with graffiti bearing anti-Semitic and racist symbols and statements.

“I am really shocked by the graffiti. It seems to be targeted at our congregation,” said Missick in an emailed statement.

The fellowship celebrates the Jewish, or Biblical, holidays, and focuses on the Jewish identity of Jesus. The congregation is also multi-racial.

“We have two ministers in our fellowship who often preach behind the pulpit. Brother Zacharias Powell and Sister Regina Brown. Someone sprayed the N-word in large letters on the wall. It seems that this person doesn’t like the fact that I share my pulpit with my brothers and sisters in Christ who happen to be black,” said Missick.

“I have also been recently promoting our upcoming ‘Christ in the Passover’ celebration. I guess these vandals are offended at our celebrating Jesus as the Jewish Messiah, as well as the redeemer of the world,” he stated.

Missick says he was shocked to find swastikas, the “SS” Nazi symbol, 666 and other racist statements spray painted all over the walls of one of the buildings on church grounds.

The thieves reportedly stole a computer, video and sound equipment, and props and costumes from the Christian film “Saint Jude Thaddeus and the Legend of the Shroud” that Missick produced with his brother Josiah Benjamin Missick.

“They also stole my military equipment,” said Missick.

Missick is a combat veteran and a disabled veteran with 28 years of military experience and is currently serving as a chaplain in the Texas National Guard.

“I have dedicated my ministry to the vision of God’s Kingdom expressed by the Apostle John in Revelation 7:9. John states that the Kingdom of God is composed of people from every race, nation, tribe, people and language. I am hurt, saddened and heartbroken, and a little angered, to see such hatred still exists in our communities. It’s bad enough to be robbed of thousands of dollars of property that I have to replace but then on top of that to see all the hateful offensive slogans and symbols on one of our church building’s walls that I am going to have to clean off.”

Missick assumed the position of Senior Pastor of King of Saints in August of last year after his father, who founded the congregation, passed away from COVID.

