Dayton city council votes to demolish municipal pool, recognizes former councilman

After serving the Dayton community for more than 30 years, the Dayton Municipal Pool at Daniel Park is closing and will be demolished. The pool, built in 1989, has major structural issues that are too costly to repair.

City Manager Steve Floyd told Dayton City Council on Monday that the pool is sinking and is now four inches lower on one side, which likely indicates a leak.

Floyd said a preliminary estimate he has received from Hancock Pools suggests that the cost to repair the pool would be somewhere between $600,000 and $800,000.

“They can’t give me an exact estimate because before they can we need to spend $50,000 on an engineer to create a scope of work,” Floyd told Council.

Adding in the costs of lifeguards and pool managers, and supplies, equipment and manpower needed to keep the pool operational, Floyd recommended to Council to close and demolish the pool, and consider building a new splash pad or upgrading the existing splash pad at Parker Park to accommodate more children.

The City Council, except for Councilman Alvin Burress, who was absent, voted unanimously in favor of closing the pool. After the vote, Mayor Caroline Wadzeck said, “All in favor, with regrets.”

At the start of the meeting, Wadzeck recognized former City Councilman Troy Barton for his seven years of service to the community.

“Everybody has a certain number of heartbeats in their lifetime. I am going to tell you how many you used in the seven years serving on the city council. You used approximately 294,000,336 heartbeats. We are glad you have a strong heart,” said Wadzeck. “On any given council agenda, you helped make decisions on topics ranging on police and fire protection, EMS service, budget, taxes, flooding, transportation, road maintenance, city fees, city policies, housing developments, ordinances, one I am sure you will always remember, the famed animal ordinance, parks, internet service, utility rates and vendor contracts, and those are just to name a few. To do this, you had to attend regular council meetings, special council meetings, planning meetings, committee meetings, hearings, public meetings, liaison meetings and public events. That’s a lot of time and you sure didn’t do it for the money.”

The mayor also reminded those in attendance about two upcoming events:

The March 31 public hearing for the Union Pacific Railroad Crossing along US 90. The in-person meeting will take place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Dayton Community Center, 801 S. Cleveland St. (the virtual meeting will consist of a pre-recorded video presentation); and

A Spring Fling community clean-up hosted by the Dayton Enhancement Committee on April 9.

The Council also held a public hearing regarding the creation of a tax increment reinvestment zone along Waco Street, the third TIRZ for the City of Dayton. A TIRZ is a funding mechanism that allows developers to tap into future tax funds generated by their own development. TIRZ 3 is associated with the Westpointe Villages community that is located along Waco Street, with a northern border at Norcross Street and boundaries on the north, west and south sides of Oakwood Subdivision.

Council also was given an update from Nathan Watkins of Integrative Results about the rollout of the city-owned DayNet fiber Internet service.

“Tomorrow is a big day for DayNet. Dayton is officially going gig. I think it’s been a long time coming … We have worked with the DayNet team to identify 300 homes and we are going to roll this out incrementally so that we don’t overwhelm the system or get too far behind in being able to install it,” Watkins said.

The Internet system is fully redundant through a partnership with the City of Mont Belvieu, which means that if one city’s Internet system experiences outages, the other system should help offset the system until service is restored.

“If there is an outage to the south or north, it will provide a backup unless you get two hits, which shouldn’t happen,” Watkins said.

DayNet is a 58-mile fully-underground gigabit fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) network that promises upload and download speeds faster than any other service available in the area.

For residential customers, the one-time cost to install the service is $75, which includes a wireless and wired modem, and another $79.99 for the monthly service. Business customers will be quoted for service depending on their specific needs.

Internet download speeds will be 1 GB per second for residential customers. The starting download speed for businesses is 100 MB per second.

For more information, go to mydaynet.com.

