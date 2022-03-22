Mark Jason Johnston, 54, of Dayton passed away on March 16, 2022. Mark was born December 9, 1967, in Pasadena, Texas to parents Bobby Johnston and Glenda Anderton Johnston.

Mark had been a lifelong resident of Dayton where he attended Dayton schools and was a member of the Dayton High School Class of 1986. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and watching sports especially the Dallas Cowboys. Mark was always very humorous and was loved by all that knew him. Through the years he had worked as an electrician.

Mark is survived by his mother, Glenda Caughman and husband Ernest; his father, Bobby Johnston and wife Belinda Johnston; son, Michael Mark Smith and family, brother, Steven Johnston and wife Holly; stepsiblings, Lisa Wilburn and Liz Roundtree and husband Dale, Jon Caughman and wife Holly; Jason Caughman and wife Stratford; also numerous uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

A memorial service for Mark will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel, Dayton, Texas

