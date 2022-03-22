Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 20, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 20, 2022:

Mills, Michael Wade – Driving While Intoxicated, second, and Unlawful Carrying a Weapon

Hull, Joe Daniel Jr. – Public Intoxication

Mobley, Andrew Paul – Driving While License Invalid, Failure to Appear, Hold for Denham Springs Police Department-Domestic Abuse/Child Endangerment

Howard, Timothy Owen – Driving While Intoxicated

Hernandez, Hugo Salazar – Hold for Harris County-Assault, Hold for Harris County-Driving While Intoxicated and Hold for Harris County-Failure to Stop and Give Information in Accident

Bright, Matthew Edward – Aggravated Theft of Property

Lopez, Claven Anderson III – No Driver’s License and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility

