Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 20, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 20, 2022:

  • Mills, Michael Wade – Driving While Intoxicated, second, and Unlawful Carrying a Weapon
  • Hull, Joe Daniel Jr. – Public Intoxication
  • Mobley, Andrew Paul – Driving While License Invalid, Failure to Appear, Hold for Denham Springs Police Department-Domestic Abuse/Child Endangerment
  • Howard, Timothy Owen – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Hernandez, Hugo Salazar – Hold for Harris County-Assault, Hold for Harris County-Driving While Intoxicated and Hold for Harris County-Failure to Stop and Give Information in Accident
  • Bright, Matthew Edward – Aggravated Theft of Property
  • Lopez, Claven Anderson III – No Driver’s License and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility
