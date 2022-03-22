Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 20, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 20, 2022:
- Mills, Michael Wade – Driving While Intoxicated, second, and Unlawful Carrying a Weapon
- Hull, Joe Daniel Jr. – Public Intoxication
- Mobley, Andrew Paul – Driving While License Invalid, Failure to Appear, Hold for Denham Springs Police Department-Domestic Abuse/Child Endangerment
- Howard, Timothy Owen – Driving While Intoxicated
- Hernandez, Hugo Salazar – Hold for Harris County-Assault, Hold for Harris County-Driving While Intoxicated and Hold for Harris County-Failure to Stop and Give Information in Accident
- Bright, Matthew Edward – Aggravated Theft of Property
- Lopez, Claven Anderson III – No Driver’s License and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility