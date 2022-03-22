Eubanks named Splendora ISD athletic director

Splendora ISD is happy to announce that Deana Eubanks has been named Director of Athletics for the District.

Coach Eubanks has worked at Splendora High School for the last seven years as the head softball coach. She also served as the Girls’ Coordinator and PE Department Chair for three years before being named the assistant athletic director.

Eubanks graduated from DeKalb High School in DeKalb, Texas, and received her Bachelor’s Degree in Kinesiology from Stephen F. Austin State University. Eubanks continued her education to earn her Master’s Degree in Sport Management from Texas A&M University.

She has been in education, teaching and coaching for 21 years with 14 years of head coaching experience. In 10 of those years, her teams have made playoff appearances. She was the 2019 Montgomery County Softball Coach of the Year.

Eubanks started her career at Lufkin High School and has made stops at Henderson High School and New Caney High School before coming to Splendora.

Coach Eubanks will continue to lead the LadyCats softball teams for the remainder of the season and will be instrumental in finding her replacement.

