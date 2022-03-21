Linda Pike Miller, 70, of Baytown passed away suddenly on March 18, 2022 at home surrounded by her family. Linda was born September 23, 1951, in Port Arthur, Texas to parents Clarence Leroy Pike and Emma Lee Schram Kennison.

Linda has spent the last twelve years in Baytown moving from Dayton Texas where she lived for nineteen years. She was also a native to Louisiana where she spent most of her young adult life.

Linda started her career as a beautician in the early 70’s working her way up to owning and operating her own salon coupled with teaching as a substitute at the local College in the cosmetology department. She then made a career change driving a truck along side her husband hauling everything under the sun for moreover 15+ years traveling the United States. After retirement, Linda was a member of the Gunners LBMC Law enforcement motor club. She enjoyed being a world traveler, fishing, camping, going to the casino with her husband, putting her toes in the sand at the beach, mowing the yard and being with her kids and grandkids.

Linda is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, C Lelan Pike Jr., Leroy Hugh Pike and stepfather, John “Jake” Kennison.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband of 41 years, Allen Wayne Miller; her children: Billy Taylor, Michell Davis (husband Rex), Aimee Nicole Burgess (husband Ronnie), Brent Guidry (wife Crystal), step-son Stanley Mostrovich (wife Marlice) and grandchildren: Justin Inman, Callie Inman, Jonathan Pike, Jacob Moran, Parker Burgess (wife Kiersten), Ryan Guidry, Andrew Guidry, Nicholas Burgess and Gavin Mostrovich; great grandchildren: Jax Inman, Cameron Smith and Oakley Mae Burgess; brother, James “Nathan” Pike (wife Carolyn); Sister, Emily Kay Mcintosh, sisters-in-law: Trisha Pike, Judy Pike, Veronica Miller Welch, Lavelle Cannon (husband Larry), Sybil Miller McQueen and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation for Linda Pike Miller will be 5:00 p.m. till 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at Pace-Stancil Home Chapel in Dayton.

