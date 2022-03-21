Steven Dempsey Bairfield, 60, of Dayton, Texas, passed away on Sunday, March 13, 2022, at his residence. He was born on September 7, 1961, in Sullivan, Indiana, to the late Dempsey A. and Joann Cox Bairfield.

Steven proudly served in the United States Army, where he was stationed at Fort Polk, Louisiana. After marrying the love of his life Andrea Abt, Steven went on to acquire his Bachelor’s Degree in Evangelism from Liberty University. Through his compassion and ministry, Steven helped lead many people to the Lord.

Steven pursued many interests, some of which were his love for watching football, especially his Dallas Cowboys, fishing, writing, reading, and studying anything that had to do with various types of religion. He was extremely intelligent and talented when it came to building things, he could envision it and then bring it to reality. He was a loving devoted family man. His family was his pride and joy. Steve was known for his entrepreneurial skills, he was always looking for business deals.

Steven was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister Reva Faye Mullinax. He leaves behind to cherish his loving memory his beloved wife of 17 years Andrea of Dayton; his son Bret Grant of Dayton; his grandchildren Leilani Pilley of Leeville, Louisiana, and Matthias and Patience of Dayton; his siblings Jamie Sue Neal and husband Charlie of Austin, Michael Bairfield and wife Jennifer of Pennsylvania and David Barfield of Tennessee; his niece Jamie Joann Bihl and husband Sonny of Austin; his great-nephew Ashlin Bell of Austin; his great-niece Juliet Bihl of Austin; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

At the family’s request services for Steven will be private.

