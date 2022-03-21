Nelson Irvin Moore Jr., 59, of Cleveland, Texas passed away on Monday, March 7, 2022. He was born on Saturday, February 2, 1963, in Hardin County, Texas to Nelson Irvin Moore and Thera Maurine (Hammock) Moore, both of whom have preceded him in death. Nelson was also preceded in death by his brother, Kent Moore. Left to cherish his memory is his loving children, Joshua Moore, Michelle Eichman, and Reece Eichman; brothers, Steven Moore and wife Lisa, and Johnny Moore and wife Rose; mother of his child, Tammy Pendley; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

