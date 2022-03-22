Cockfighting operation in Cleveland broken up, seven arrested

Seven people have been charged with Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity and Cockfighting after their arrests on Sunday, March 13, at a property on Perry Lane off of FM 2025 in Cleveland.

According to Lt. Ray Bowen, a spokesperson for the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office, the owner of the property – Andy Trahm – and the others are alleged to have been involved in the practice of cockfighting, which is illegal in the state of Texas.

When deputies arrived on the scene, most of the suspects fled into the woods. Authorities were able to detain seven suspects. Most were from various parts of Houston, Pearland, College Station and the surrounding counties.

Bowen said deputies found two deceased game roosters and a third with swords, also known as gaffs, tied to its feet.

“Several other gaffs used for cockfighting were seized for evidence. We also found thousands of dollars that was seized,” Bowen said.

The Humane Society of Houston assisted in the investigation and gathered the 200-plus birds that were being kept on the premises.

Bluebonnet News has requested the names and photos of all the suspects but that information is not yet available.

