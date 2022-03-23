Richard William McMahon, age 65 of Humble, Texas, passed away Sunday, March 20, 2022. He was born October 2, 1956, in Houston, Texas, to parents Robert David and Frances Aileen McMahon who preceded in death along with his brother, Robert David McMahon, Jr.

Survivors include his wife, April Jordan McMahon; daughter, Lauren Alexandria McMahon; sons, Richard William McMahon, II. and Jordan Ryan McMahon; sister, Rebecca Ann McMahon; brothers, Patrick Ryan McMahon and Christopher Lee McMahon; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m., Friday, March 25, 2022, at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas, with services starting at 2:00 p.m. with Dennis Clark and Joshua Cathey officiating. Interment will follow at Cleveland City Cemetery, Cleveland, Texas. Serving as pallbearers will be Troy Jordan, II., John Orchosky, Barry Smith, Kevin Jones, Ryan Carbonara, and Josh Atkinson.

