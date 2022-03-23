Mark Dee Hamilton passed away March 20, 2022 in Winnie, Texas, at the age of 65. Mark was born to Carroll and Martha Hamilton on July 22, 1956 in Abilene, Texas. He grew up the youngest of 4 children. From an early age Mark had a love for music, especially rock and roll. He loved fishing and hunting and could always be counted on to fix things around the house, as well as lending a helping hand to family and friends. Mark will be remembered for his sense of humor, always ready with a joke and a smile.

Mark’s love of family is evident by the long list of beloved family he leaves behind. He is preceded in death by his wife, Linda Joyce Hamilton; his parents, Carroll Dale and Martha Marie Hamilton and his brother, John Dale Hamilton. He is survived by his daughters, Dawn Roy and husband Dwayne and Bonita Merrell and husband JR; sisters, Linda Kent and Celia Marie Miller; grandchildren, Anthony, Matthew, Kayla, Mellissa, Mason and JD; nephews, Daniel Senter and wife JC, Edward Senter and wife Jennifer, Jack Brady Tarrant and with Cynthia, Larry Dale Miller and wife April; nieces, Bonnie Marie Laviene and husband Londell and Rebecca Lynn Tarrant as well as numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.

Graveside services for Mark are pending at this time.

