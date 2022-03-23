Roy Dale Brown Jr., 47, passed away in Saratoga, Texas. He was born December 31, 1974, to Roy Brown and Debbie Tucker. Roy enjoyed fishing, hunting, riding motorcycles, dancing, and spending time with his family.

Roy was preceded in death by mother, Debbie Tucker; sister, Melissa Brown, and brother, Don “Buckshot” Doucette.

Roy is survived by his father and step-mother, Roy and Ronda Brown; step-father, Michael Tucker; daughters, Alyssa Helms and husband Matthew, Taylor Huckaby and husband Ethan, Joely and fiancé Chayse Taylor; son, Cody Brown; sister, Chelsea Freeman; grandsons, Jaxson and Tayte and his loving partner Leslie Armstrong. And a host of loving family and friends.

A service of remembrance will be held Friday, March 25, 2022, at 2:00 P.M. at First Assembly of God Church in Saratoga with Reverend Josh Alpers officiating. Interment will follow at Sutton Cemetery in Kountze, Texas.

There will be a gathering of family and friends on Thursday, March 24, 2022, from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at First Assembly of God Church in Saratoga.

Honoring Roy as pallbearers are Cody Brown, Eugene Griffin, Rusty Hendrix, Kort Griffin, Jason West, DeWayne Collier, Garett Creel, Matt Jackson, Richard Welch, and Chris Jeanes.

Honorary pallbearers are Jaxson Lane, Tayte Taylor, Brantley Freeman, Matthew Helms, Chayse Taylor, Ethan Huckaby, Jon Freeman, Harley Stubblefield, and Waylon Stubblefield.

