Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 21, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 21, 2022:
- Jones, Samantha Michelle – Bond Forfeiture-Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Frankin, Kenneth Lee Jr. – Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled Person
- Jones, Cassidy Shadae – Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled Person
- Durdin, Louis Earl III – Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity
- Broussard, Omar – Assault/Family Violence
- Vacha, William Kevin – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon
- Atwood, Aric Sarrafian – Displaying Suspended Driver License, Speeding and Hold for Jefferson County
- Robinson, Allen Wayne Jr. – Criminal Trespass