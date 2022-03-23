Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 21, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 21, 2022:

Jones, Samantha Michelle – Bond Forfeiture-Possession of a Controlled Substance

Frankin, Kenneth Lee Jr. – Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled Person

Jones, Cassidy Shadae – Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled Person

Durdin, Louis Earl III – Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity

Broussard, Omar – Assault/Family Violence

Vacha, William Kevin – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon

Atwood, Aric Sarrafian – Displaying Suspended Driver License, Speeding and Hold for Jefferson County

Robinson, Allen Wayne Jr. – Criminal Trespass

