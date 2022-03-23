Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 21, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 21, 2022:

  • Jones, Samantha Michelle – Bond Forfeiture-Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Frankin, Kenneth Lee Jr. – Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled Person
  • Jones, Cassidy Shadae – Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled Person
  • Durdin, Louis Earl III – Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity
  • Broussard, Omar – Assault/Family Violence
  • Vacha, William Kevin – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon
  • Atwood, Aric Sarrafian – Displaying Suspended Driver License, Speeding and Hold for Jefferson County
  • Robinson, Allen Wayne Jr. – Criminal Trespass
