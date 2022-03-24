Burglars strike Hardin businesses

Hardin Grocery Store and Maci’s Feed Store, both in Hardin, were victimized by burglars in the early morning hours of March 4, according to the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office.

The three suspects forced entry into the businesses after being dropped off by a white passenger car.

Once they had finished burglarizing the businesses, the three men were picked up by the same vehicle, which then left Hardin southbound on SH 146.

This is the vehicle believed to have been involved in burglaries in Hardin on March 4.

“It is believed that one or more of these suspects have been involved in other burglaries that have occurred throughout Liberty County of closed businesses,” the report states.

The suspects are identified as black males. One suspect wearing green gloves has a tattoo above his left wrist on his forearm.

If anyone has information on the suspects, please call the sheriff’s office at 936-336-4500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP (7867).

The identity of callers providing a tip to Crime Stoppers will remain anonymous. Should the tip result in the arrests of the suspects, the caller may receive a reward from Crime Stoppers for that information.

