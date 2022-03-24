LCSO: Argument leads to shooting in Hardin

One person was airlifted Thursday afternoon after a disturbance in Hardin that left one man with a shotgun wound to his leg, according to Capt. Billy Knox, a spokesperson for the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 2 p.m. Thursday, authorities were dispatched to a home on the 12700 block of SH 146. When they arrived, they reportedly were informed by the resident of the home, Ian Vollert, that he and another man, Josh Wilson, had argued over a stolen gun that belonged to Vollert.

According to Knox, Wilson had been staying at the home when the gun went missing. The verbal disturbance reportedly became a heated argument that ended with Wilson being shot.

The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home on the 12700 block of SH 146 in Hardin on Thursday regarding a shooting.

“Everyone is cooperating with the investigation. There are some follow-up interviews that need to be done and we don’t know yet if charges will be filed,” Knox said.

Wilson was airlifted to a Houston-area trauma center and is expected to survive his injuries. A female who lived at the Hardin home – Melody Hartman – was arrested for a probation violation.

At the same time the 9-11 call was made to the sheriff’s office regarding the shooting in Hardin, other sheriff’s deputies were involved in helping to locate a stolen vehicle in the Dayton area in a separate, unrelated case. According to Knox, the vehicle was located and suspects were arrested.

Knox said his morning began Thursday at 6:30 a.m. when he helped Harris County law enforcement locate another stolen vehicle on Hatcherville Road in Dayton.

Information on those two other cases is not available at this time.

