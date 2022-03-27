Coy Frizzell, 62, of Liberty, Texas passed away on March 23, 2022, in Beaumont, Texas. Coy was born September 2, 1959, in San Bernardino, California, to parents, Coy Wendell Frizzell and Ruth Ellen Tucker Frizzell.

Coy had lived most of his life in Dayton and the past twelve years in Hardin. He enjoyed camping, going to the river, and cooking. Coy was a member of the Dayton High School class of 1978 and while in school he was a member of the FFA. He worked as a safety inspector on the pipeline.

Coy was preceded in death by his mother, Ruth Frizzell; his son, Danny Ray Frizzell and his brother, Guy Frizzell. He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his father, Coy Frizzell; his children, Jennifer St. Clair, Jacquelyn Frizzell, Calvin Frizzell, Deidra Frizzell, Codie Johnson and husband Sterling, and Sara Michalsky; ten grandchildren; brother, Danny Frizzell; sisters, Sandy Gabs and husband John and Kathy Meto; also numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Service for Coy will be 6:00 p.m., Friday, March 25, 2022 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton with Rev. Jeff Day officiating. Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. until service time at 6:00 p.m.

