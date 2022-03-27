Tom J. Simmons, 92, of Liberty, passed away on March 25, 2022, in Batson. Tom was born March 30, 1929, in Hull, Texas, to parents Wiley Nugent and Pearl Ambrose.

Tom was a lifetime resident of the Liberty area. Tom was a truck driver for Texas Transportation. He was a member of Calvary Tabernacle Church in Batson. Tom enjoyed gardening, drawing, and listening to music. He loved singing and he did wood working as a hobby.

Tom was preceded in death by his wife, Wanda Simmons, his parents, and twin children passed at birth. He leaves behind to cherish his memories, daughters, Audrey Bohler and husband, Frank, Kathy Zetik and husband, Ronnie, Cheryl Musselwhite and husband, Tommy; sons, Tommy Simmons and wife Joann, Jim Simmons and wife Sissy, Rodney Simmons and wife Minnie, Leland Simmons and wife Tami; twenty-two grandchildren; forty-two great-grandchildren and eight great-great grandchildren. numerous nieces, nephews, other friends and relatives.

Services for Mr. Simmons will be 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at Pace-Stancil Funeral Chapel, Dayton. Interment will follow at French Cemetery in Dayton. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home, Dayton.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

