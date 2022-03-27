John David Craft, age 66 of Point Blank, Texas passed away Saturday, March 19, 2022. He was born April 16, 1955, in Aiken, South Carolina to parents Roy Clifton Craft and Alta Mae Brock Craft. He is preceded in death by brothers, William Paul Craft and Jesse Irvin Craft, II.

Survivors include his wife, Connie Craft; Parents: Roy Clifton Craft and Alta Mae Brock Craft; sons, David Gilbertson, II. and Murray Gilbertson; sisters, Judy Kay Craft and Patti Aline Craft; brother, Stephen Roy Craft; grandchildren, Sydney and Chloe Gilbertson; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m., Sunday, March 27, 2022, at Paul Horton United Methodist Church with services following at 3:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery, Point Blank, Texas.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

