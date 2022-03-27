Edward Dale Stubblefield, 84, of Dayton, passed away on March 25, 2022, in Kingwood. Edward was born January 19, 1938, in Liberty, Texas, to parents, Edward Johnny Stubblefield and Bernice Bartee Stubblefield.

Edward was a lifelong resident of Dayton. He retired from Mitchell Energy and worked for Butler Drilling for 30 years. He was a 1956 graduate of Cleveland High School. Edward enjoyed fishing and reading.

Mr. Stubblefield was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Terry Lynn Stubblefield, son, Ricky Dale Stubblefield; grandson, Duane Cameron; brothers, Jakie Stubblefield and Edward Dale Stubblefield and sister, Lillie Gore.

He is survived by his children, Mike Stubblefield and wife, Christina; grandchildren, Ricky Shane, Courtney Davis and husband, Kile; Michael Dale Stubblefield and wife Hailey and Logan Stubblefield; great-grandchildren, Brayleigh Davis, Blakelyn Davis and Lynnleigh Grace Stubblefield; adopted children, Jessie Stubblefield, Melondy Stokes and Michael Benoit; adopted grandchildren, Natashia Sirmons, Sarah Stokes, Aaron Benoit and Dylan Benoit; adopted great-grandchildren, Braxton Gaddy and Jameson Tenney; brother, George Stubblefield and wife Joyce; numerous nieces, nephews, other friends and relatives.

Services for Mr. Stubblefield will be 12:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Pace-Stancil Funeral Chapel, Dayton. Interment will follow at French Cemetery in Dayton. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Monday, March 28, 2022, at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home, Dayton.

