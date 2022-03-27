Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 25, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 25, 2022:

Rico Velandia, David Andres – False Report to Peace Officer

Martinez, Alan Samuel – Public Intoxication

Franklin, Chase Daniel – Motion to Revoke

Shoultz, Ronald Leroy – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Rushing, Angela Marie – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Phillips, Garred – Public Intoxication

Davis, Glenn Jermaine – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon (two counts), Escape, Criminal Mischief and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport

