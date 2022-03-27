Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 24, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 24, 2022:

  • Williams, Leldon Lee – Indecent Assault (two counts)
  • Hernandez, Lourdes – Aggravated Assault With a Weapon
  • Aguirre, Jade Lynn – Hold for Harris County-Failure to Identify
  • Simmons, Brandon Lee – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Morales, Aleis Adrian – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Vega, Marco Antonio – Possession of Marijuana
  • Luna Alejandro Guadalupe – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Maldonado, Jorge – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Godinez, Alfonso Angel – Reckless Driving and Making a Firearm Accessible to a Child
  • Servando, Avila – Public Intoxication
  • Hartman, Melody Smith – Motion to Revoke-Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Guerrero, Juan Jesus – Hold for Harris County-Criminal Trespass
  • Fregia, Bailey Reece – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Cuniff, Heather Erin – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse
  • Hoke, Travis Michael – Sexual Assault (three counts)
  • Rios Salazar, Rafael – Public Intoxication
