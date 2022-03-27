Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 24, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 24, 2022:
- Williams, Leldon Lee – Indecent Assault (two counts)
- Hernandez, Lourdes – Aggravated Assault With a Weapon
- Aguirre, Jade Lynn – Hold for Harris County-Failure to Identify
- Simmons, Brandon Lee – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Morales, Aleis Adrian – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Vega, Marco Antonio – Possession of Marijuana
- Luna Alejandro Guadalupe – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Maldonado, Jorge – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Godinez, Alfonso Angel – Reckless Driving and Making a Firearm Accessible to a Child
- Servando, Avila – Public Intoxication
- Hartman, Melody Smith – Motion to Revoke-Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Guerrero, Juan Jesus – Hold for Harris County-Criminal Trespass
- Fregia, Bailey Reece – Driving While Intoxicated
- Cuniff, Heather Erin – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse
- Hoke, Travis Michael – Sexual Assault (three counts)
- Rios Salazar, Rafael – Public Intoxication