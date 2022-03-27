Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 24, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 24, 2022:

Williams, Leldon Lee – Indecent Assault (two counts)

Hernandez, Lourdes – Aggravated Assault With a Weapon

Aguirre, Jade Lynn – Hold for Harris County-Failure to Identify

Simmons, Brandon Lee – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Morales, Aleis Adrian – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Vega, Marco Antonio – Possession of Marijuana

Luna Alejandro Guadalupe – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Maldonado, Jorge – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Godinez, Alfonso Angel – Reckless Driving and Making a Firearm Accessible to a Child

Servando, Avila – Public Intoxication

Hartman, Melody Smith – Motion to Revoke-Possession of a Controlled Substance

Guerrero, Juan Jesus – Hold for Harris County-Criminal Trespass

Fregia, Bailey Reece – Driving While Intoxicated

Cuniff, Heather Erin – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

Hoke, Travis Michael – Sexual Assault (three counts)

Rios Salazar, Rafael – Public Intoxication

