Minnie Genelle Parker, 88, of Dayton, Texas, passed away peacefully, on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in Liberty, Texas. She was born on April 9, 1933 to the late Sammy Oliver and M. Edith Criswell Elder.

Genelle worked for several years as a bookkeeper while living in Odessa. She was an aspiring artist, painting sceneries and custom portrait work for Olan Mills. She was extremely talented in her painting and it showed in her beautiful artwork.

Genelle relocated to Dayton from Hondo, Texas with her late husband Red Parker. They previously resided in Oklahoma City before moving to Hondo while Red worked in the oil and gas industry.

Genelle was a Christian woman who was dedicated to her faith and trusted in the Lord. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and friend to many. Genelle loved to spend time with her family. She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved her.

Genelle was preceded in death by her parents; and her late husband of thirty-eight years, William “Red” Davis Parker. She leaves behind to cherish her loving memory, her son Sam Higgins; her stepchildren Delores Little and husband Richard and Jimmy Parker; her numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

A graveside service and committal will be held at 1pm, on Friday, March 25, 2022, in Palms Memorial Park Cemetery, 2421 TX-146, Dayton, Texas 77535.

