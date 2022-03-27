Cody L. Whitton, Jr., 58, of Dayton, Texas, passed away unexpectedly, on the morning of Wednesday, March 23, 2022, in Houston, Texas. He was born on July 18, 1963, in Navasota, Texas, to the late Gladys Ann Jollisant and Cody L. Whitton, Sr. Cody attended South Park High School in Beaumont, Texas, and later received his CDL from Lee College in Baytown.

Cody was a self-employed, owner/operator of a big rig, doing over-the-road trucking. He worked with Chuck’s Transport, Inc. in Schertz, Texas for many years. Cody was a very hard worker, valued and loved by his entire trucking family at Chuck’s.

At the age of five or six, Cody started making road trips with his dad on a dairy truck. He always had the passion of being a trucker and owning his own business. Cody began driving big rigs in his early twenties. His favorite roadie, Rowdy, a Yorkie, loved traveling with him in the rig.

Cody was good-hearted, extremely likable, and easy to get along with. He was straightforward, always let you know what was on his mind, and was not shy about sharing his opinion. There were few Cody did not like, but many that he loved and easily made friends whenever he walked into a room.

Cody pursued many interests, some of which included fast cars, including his new 2005 GMC, NASCAR, and his love to barbeque. He was passionate about his cooking on the grill and his ribs, chicken legs, sausage and fajitas were the absolute best. Cody was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend to so many. He will forever be missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved him.

Cody was preceded in death by his parents. He leaves behind to cherish his loving memory, his best friend and wife of seventeen years, Tamie Whitton of Dayton; his children Michael Menard and wife Amber of Vidor, Courtney Crocker and husband Matt of Groton, Connecticut, and Cody L. Whitton, III, of Dayton; his grandchildren Hadley, Paisley, and Joseph; his siblings Donna Warman of Highlands, Nancy Weigand and husband Todd of Navasota, and Raymond Whitton of Navasota; his numerous nieces and nephews; his fur babies Rowdy, Buster, Little Bit, and Riley; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers will be Michael Menard, Aaron Smith, Dwayne Smith, Alfred Cade, Jeff Huddleston, and Jay Rieder.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 5pm until 8pm, on Friday, April 1, 2022, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 602 N. Main Street in Dayton. A funeral service will be held at 1pm, on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Sterling Funeral Home, with Bro. Jeff Day, officiating. A graveside service and committal will immediately follow in Palms Memorial Park Cemetery, in Dayton.

