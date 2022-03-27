Myra Jean Morrow, 47, of Splendora, Texas was called to her Heavenly Home on Wednesday, March 23, 2022.

She was born on Saturday, June 8, 1974, in Cleveland, Texas to Jesse Edward Burch and Betty Jane (Smith) Burch. Myra was preceded in death by her father, Jesse Edward Burch, Sr., and best friend, Tasha Morrow.

Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband Stephen Morrow; daughter, Kaitlin Alexandra Morrow and husband Christopher; son, Curtis Allen Morrow and wife Rhianna; brothers, Albert Lee McCain and wife Johnnie, Edward Edell McCain and wife Beatriz, Edward Alton Bannister, Jesse Burch, Jr. and wife Lynn, Delbert Ray Burch and wife Yawndie, Aubry Dale Burch and wife Rachel, Robert Dwayne Burch, William Allen Burch and wife Amanda, Dan Dale Burch, Sr.; sisters, Caroline Rene Salinas and husband Raymond, Debra Kay McDonald and husband Jon, Peggy Louise Sparks and husband Howard, Tonya Gayle Burch and partner Cheyenne; grandchildren, Christopher Micheal Mann, Jr. and Emilia-Rose Annette Morrow; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to make a donation to a charity of your choice.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

