Texas’ Most Wanted fugitive arrested in Dallas

The No. 1 Most Wanted person on Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List is back in custody following his arrest on March 23 in Dallas. No Crime Stoppers reward will be paid.

Royneco Tiun Harris, 42, of Dallas, is affiliated with the 65 Groveside gang. He was arrested in Dallas by Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Special Agents assigned to the North Texas Anti-Gang (TAG) Center. The Texas Highway Patrol, Dallas Police Department and members of the U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force assisted in Harris’ arrest.

Harris had been wanted since October 2021. During his trial for the 2019 fatal shooting of a man and wounding of the victim’s child, Harris removed his GPS monitoring device and fled. The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office issued warrants for his arrest. Harris’ trial continued in absentia, with Harris being found guilty and sentenced to 99 years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) prison.

Harris has a history of weapons offenses and in 2011, was arrested for a probation violation on federal charges. In 2015 and 2018, he was convicted of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Harris was added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List on Feb. 17, 2022. For more information, view his captured bulletin.

Texas Crime Stoppers, which is funded by the Governor’s Criminal Justice Commission, offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives or Sex Offenders. So far in 2022, DPS and other agencies have arrested 15 people off the lists, including five gang members and nine sex offenders. In addition, $32,500 in rewards has been paid for tips that yielded arrests.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted — and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders Lists. You can find the current lists — with photos — on the DPS website.

Do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.

