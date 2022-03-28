Margaret Keen, 72, of Cleveland, Texas, passed away on Friday, March 25, 2022. She was born on Saturday, April 9, 1949, in Liberty, Texas, to Jessie Lloyd Burrows and Annie Lou Moore, both of whom have preceded her in death.

Left to cherish her memory is her loving daughters, Vicki Keen, Joni Luton and husband Joe, Jennifer Harbour and husband Adrian, Rebekah Zimmer and husband Rick; brother, Ronnie Burrows and wife Liang Li; sisters, Maxine Moffett and husband Ernie, Elaine Brister and husband Larry, Angela Hollie and husband Matt, Nancy White and husband Cary; grandchildren, J.D. Blanton, Jessica Phillips, John Blanton, Jeffrey Blanton, Jarrod Manshack, Josh Keen, Lexus Harbour, Marissa Manshack, Alyssa Harbour, Keyara Harbour, Jacob Zimmer, Hunter Luton, Chloe Zimmer; 20 great grandchildren; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

Visitation for Margaret will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Sunday, March 27, 2022, from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral Services will be held at Woodland Baptist Church on Monday, March 28, 2022, at 10am. Interment for Margaret will immediately follow at Big Sandy Cemetery. Rev. Wyatt Mericle officiating.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Margaret, please visit our floral store.

