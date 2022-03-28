Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 26, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 26, 2022:

  • Pate, Michael – Public Intoxication
  • Morgan, Chance Dee – No Driver’s License
  • Boyington, Nicholas Daniel – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Garcia, Sirilo – Evading Arrest Search or Detention With a Vehicle and Driving While License Invalid
  • Hallum, Michael Keith – Public Intoxication
  • Barrett, James – Criminal Trespass
  • Lobos, Jose Candido – Accident Involving Damage to a Vehicle
  • Gonzalez, Ricardo – Driving While Intoxicated and Accident Involving Damage to Vehicle
  • Adams, Garrett Todd – Public Intoxication
  • Whitaker, Corey Lee – Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair and No Driver’s License
