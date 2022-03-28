Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 26, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 26, 2022:

Pate, Michael – Public Intoxication

Morgan, Chance Dee – No Driver’s License

Boyington, Nicholas Daniel – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Garcia, Sirilo – Evading Arrest Search or Detention With a Vehicle and Driving While License Invalid

Hallum, Michael Keith – Public Intoxication

Barrett, James – Criminal Trespass

Lobos, Jose Candido – Accident Involving Damage to a Vehicle

Gonzalez, Ricardo – Driving While Intoxicated and Accident Involving Damage to Vehicle

Adams, Garrett Todd – Public Intoxication

Whitaker, Corey Lee – Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair and No Driver’s License

