City of Dayton begins demolition of municipal pool

The demolition of the municipal pool at Daniel Park in Dayton has begun. Late last week, city workers started working on plans for the pool to be backfilled and the location to be returned to greenspace.

The pool, which was built in 1989, is being destroyed because of structural issues that have lowered one side by four inches, indicating a leak in the foundation below it.

With estimates to repair the pool at between $600,000 and $800,000, the City Council on March 21 made the unpopular decision to demolish the pool. The City now is looking at adding another splash pad or upgrading the existing splash pad at Parker Park.

Crews are demolishing the Dayton municipal pool at Daniel Park.

