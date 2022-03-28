Road work ahead! TxDOT widening one-mile section of SH 321 in Tarkington

After numerous accidents, including some fatal ones, the Texas Department of Transportation is finally working on a road-widening project that should make travel safer along a dangerous section of SH 321 west of Cleveland.

According to Danny Perez, a TxDOT spokesperson, the project is along SH 321 from west of CR 2247 to east of CR 2243, an approximately one-mile long stretch of the road in the Tarkington area.

“This project is a safety improvement project to add an open center left turn lane and widen the road to 10-foot shoulders, 11-foot travel lanes and a 12-foot common center turn lane,” Perez said.

The project comes at a cost of approximately $860,000 and is expected to finish by mid-summer of 2022.

While the project is under construction, TxDOT asks motorists to keep the following tips in mind when driving through the construction zone:

Slow down, follow the posted work zone speed limit and drive to conditions. Traffic fines double in work zones when workers are present and can cost up to $2,000.

Pay attention. Avoid distractions, keep your mind on the road and put your phone away.

Don’t tailgate. Give yourself room to stop in a hurry. Rear-end collisions are the most common kind of work zone crashes.

Watch out for road crews. The only protective gear they wear is a vest, a hard hat, and safety boots. Remember, they want to get home safely too.

Allow extra time. Road construction slows things down. Count on it and plan for it.

