The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 27, 2022:

Garza, Julian – Reckless Driving and Speeding

Keller, Katie Beth – Robbery

Nelson, Michael Craig – Possession of a Controlled Substance (two counts)

Blanco, Damien Alexander – Criminal Mischief and Terroristic Threat

Adams, Reagan Lynn – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Parra-Farfan, Jose Oldair – Public Intoxication

Figueroa, Jorge Eduardo – Possession of a Controlled Substance

