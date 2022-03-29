Ileen Kruse Atkinson was born March 12, 1949 in Monte Vista, Colorado to parents, Lee and Irma Kruse. She passed away March 25, 2022 in Kingwood, Texas at the age of 73.

Ileen worked in the title industry for three plus decades. This was the perfect career for her. She started most closings with a joke to relax the parties, and she loved helping people, loved the challenge to accomplish the impossible in her life and in her career. She was witty and loved to laugh, even at herself.

Ileen loved her children unconditionally. Ileen married Mike Atkinson in 1969 and they were married 27 years before he passed away. She loved to garden, help neighbors, friends, and just hang out talking, laughing, and sharing her knowledge, whether you wanted to hear it or not. During the Christmas holidays, she baked for neighbors, the postman, garbage men, and the staff at Robby’s school.

Ileen was preceded in death by her parents, Lee and Irma Kruse; husband, Harrell “Mike” Atkinson; sister, Tricia Kruse Puryear. She is survived by her son, Thomas Atkinson; daughter, Dana Bishop; Shelley Reynolds and children, Dalton,Sasha and husband Kody; puppies, Trip and Tinsley; grandchildren Robby Bishop, Madison Montalvo, T.J. Atkinson, and Alysa Atkinson; special friends, Dorene and Warren Mather, Dr. Polly Hale-Mealey and husband Steve; numerous cousins and dear friends.

Visitation will be Monday, March 28, 2022 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home from 5-8pm. Funeral service will be in the Pace-Stancil Chapel on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at 3pm with Bro. Carl Williamson officiating. Burial will follow in the Pace-Stancil Memorial Rest Gardens Cemetery.

