Jeffrey Lynn Chandler, 61, of Lovelady. Jeff passed away on March 25, 2022 in Baytown. Jeff was born October 17, 1960, in Pasadena, Texas to parents, Leon Edward Chandler and Patricia Feder Chandler.

Jeff grew up in Lovelady and a former resident of Spring and Hull. Jeff was a diesel mechanic for many years. Jeff was Baptist by faith. He enjoyed working on building cars and tractors. He loved the outdoors and hunting. His favorite pastime was spending time with his family and friends.

Jeff was preceded in death by his father, Leon Edward Chandler. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, LaDonna Chandler; mother, Pat Chandler; children Cynthia Aston and husband Keith, Jeffrey Chandler; grandchildren, Hannah Dooley, Darian Dooley, Lane Aston, and Skylar Chandler; brother, Michael Chandler; sister, Paula Roberts and husband Jimmy; Jeff’s fur babies, Sassy and Coco; numerous nieces, nephews, other friends and relatives.

Services for Mr. Chandler will be at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, April 1, 2022, at Pace-Stancil Funeral Chapel, Dayton. Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday evening at Pace-Stancil. Graveside service will be 3:00 p.m. at Antioch Cemetery in Loveland, Texas.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

