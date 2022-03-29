Harry Louis Hutter, 89, beloved husband, father, and Paw Paw, passed peacefully in his home on March 22, 2022. Harry was born on January 12, 1933 in Omaha, Nebraska to William Frederick Hutter and Della Isabelle Favre Hutter McGuire. He grew up in Gulfport, Mississippi after his family moved there in the late 1930s. Although Harry was not an eager student, he often talked fondly about his time as a school bus driver while attending Orange Grove High School. Harry earned his GED after enlisting in the Navy, and from 1952-1956 he served his country during the Korean Conflict aboard the USS Yorktown as an aviation mechanic assistant.

After getting home from service in the late 1950s, Harry and his first wife, Betty, moved to Pasadena, Texas where he opened a Gulf Service Station. In 1962, Harry, Betty, and their four young children moved to Old River Winfree. All four children graduated from Barbers Hill High School, and Harry lived in the same home in Old River Winfree until the time of his passing. Harry married his wife Carolyn on May 18, 1985. Harry worked for Diamond Alkili for 12 years before joining Mobay (later Bayer) in the 1970s and worked for Bayer until his retirement in 1994.

Harry was a jack of all trades but was a particularly skilled carpenter and mechanic. In his free time, he enjoyed building benches and treehouses for his children and grandchildren, tinkering in his workshop, hunting, and fishing. You would often see Harry dressed to the nines in pressed slacks, a big cowboy hat, and his cowboy boots. He was the life of the party and enjoyed classic country music, western movies, mango and peach margaritas (especially from Tia Maria’s), and loved making big pots of gumbo and throwing huge Fourth of July parties for his family and friends.

Harry is preceded in death by his mother Della McGuire; father William Hutter; and brother Bill Hutter. He is survived by his wife Carolyn Sue Hutter of Old River Winfree; twin sister Doris Maxine Newman of Old River Winfree; children Sidney Lewis of Yantis, Texas, Dennis Wayne (wife Denise) of Old River Winfree, Julie Green (husband Mitchell) of Mont Belvieu, and Harry Keith (wife Ginger) of Cove; stepchildren Mack Meyer (wife Kay) of Springfield, Missouri, and Mona Lynn Meyer of Houston; grandchildren Derek Wayne Hutter (wife Kristi), Wesley Brian Hutter, (fiancé Stacie), Rachael Lauren Meyer, Alessa Hutter Berg (husband Mitchell), and Haley Kristin Hall (husband Joshua); great-grandchildren Emma Grace Hutter, Kellen Ray Fulton, Augustus Rhett Hutter, Jackson Travis Hall, and Millie Joanne Berg.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 5-9 p.m. on Friday, April 8, 2022 at the Cove Community Building (5735 S FM 565 Cove, TX 77523). In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you send donations to the USS Yorktown Foundation (ussyorktownfoundation.org), your local VFW chapter, or another charity of your choice.

