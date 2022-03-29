Edgar L. “Bud” Speed, age 76, passed away in his sleep early on March 21, 2022, after a long struggle with the effects of dementia. He was born on April 4, 1945, in Daisetta, TX, and was a lifelong resident of the Devers, TX area.

His parents were Jesse L. Speed and Evie “Dottie” Speed Jones, who predeceased him. Bud was also predeceased by his two older brothers: Walter O. “Buster” Hughes, Jr, and George M. Hughes. Bud’s two older sisters survive him; Norma Faye Hughes Hickman and her husband Lloyd and Linda Jan Speed Pack and her husband Dean. Also, surviving are eleven nieces and nephews and many Great- and Great-great nieces and nephews, plus numerous cousins and other relatives. Bud never married and had no children but he had a wide circle of family, friends, and acquaintances throughout Liberty and Hardin Counties.

He will be loved and long remembered by all who knew him.

A service of remembrance will be held on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at 2:00 P.M. at Faith & Family Funeral Services Inc. with Reverend Leslie Gaines officiating. Interment will follow at Guedry Cemetery in Batson.

There will be a gathering of family and friends also on Saturday, March 26, 2022, from 12:00 P.M. until the time of service at Faith & Family Chapel.

