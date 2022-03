After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Liberty Jubilee was held over the weekend, March 25-26, with hundreds of local residents and visitors packing into downtown Liberty to watch live music and entertainment performances, and visit vendor and food booths.

The Liberty Jubilee is hosted each year by the City of Liberty. Here are a few photos that were taken over the two-day event:

A car show was part of the festivities at Liberty’s Jubilee on Saturday, March 26. A car show was part of the festivities at Liberty’s Jubilee on Saturday, March 26. People crowded into downtown Liberty on Saturday, March 26, for Liberty Jubilee, an annual street festival hosted by the City of Liberty. A juggler entertains people walking through downtown Liberty on Saturday for the annual Jubilee festival. Carnival rides, vendor booths, food booths and live music were part of the event. A juggler entertains people walking through downtown Liberty on Saturday for the annual Jubilee festival. Carnival rides, vendor booths, food booths and live music were part of the event. Liberty Fire Chief Brian Hurst was a good sport and took his turn at a dunking booth at Liberty Jubilee on Saturday, March 26. A Liberty firefighter takes a shot at her boss – Fire Chief Brian Hurst – at a dunking booth that was part of the Liberty Jubilee on Saturday, March 26. Families enjoy carnival rides that were set up around Liberty City Hall on Friday and Saturday, March 25-26, for the Liberty Jubilee. Families enjoy carnival rides that were set up around Liberty City Hall on Friday and Saturday, March 25-26, for the Liberty Jubilee. Kids line up to get inside one of the carnival events at Liberty Jubilee on Saturday, March 26. Children enjoy carnival rides that were set up around Liberty City Hall on Friday and Saturday, March 25-26, for the Liberty Jubilee. Vendor booths offering a wide variety of wares were set up around downtown Liberty on Friday and Saturday, March 25-26, for Liberty Jubilee. Two young girls enjoy a game of laser tag on the grounds of Liberty City Hall on Saturday, March 26, at Liberty Jubilee. Families enjoy carnival rides that were set up around Liberty City Hall on Friday and Saturday, March 25-26, for the Liberty Jubilee. Families enjoy carnival rides that were set up around Liberty City Hall on Friday and Saturday, March 25-26, for the Liberty Jubilee. Families enjoy carnival rides that were set up around Liberty City Hall on Friday and Saturday, March 25-26, for the Liberty Jubilee.

