Free over-the-counter COVID-19 tests to be distributed April 2 in Dayton

Liberty-Dayton Regional Medical Center and Liberty-Dayton Medical Clinic are hosting a drive-thru event on Saturday, April 2, to distribute free over-the-counter COVID-19 tests.

Distribution will be located at 702 S. Cleveland St., Dayton, beginning at 9 a.m. Attendees will be allotted three test kits per vehicle and test kits will be distributed until all tests are gone.

Everyone who attends the event is asked to stay in their vehicle at all times.

This event is part of a community outreach program that supplies free over-the-counter COVID-19 tests to qualifying healthcare facilities, including Rural Health Clinics, so they may be distributed to their respective community citizens free of charge. Liberty-Dayton Medical Clinic was able to secure an additional 3600 test kits from this program for another distribution event like the event in Liberty on Jan. 17.

The tests received are the Quidel QuickVue. This test is a rapid antigen test that can self-administer at home by those 14 years of age and older and for those 2-13 years of age, if an adult performs the test. (Results are available within 10 minutes) The test can be used if symptomatic, asymptomatic, or within six days of symptoms onset. These test kits have a shelf life of one year.

“We are fortunate enough to have lower community COVID positivity rates currently but, based on progression of the virus variants in the recent past that could change rapidly. We want to make sure that our community is equipped with the right tools to be safe and ready if we have another surge of COVID,” a statement from the hospital reads.

“We will be providing real time updates during the event on our community Facebook page, when we have distributed the last testing kit. Below, you will find a link and a QR code that can link you to our Facebook page. You may use either one to connect with us,” the statement continues.

