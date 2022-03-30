Ronda Mechelle Allbright, age 53 of Oakhurst, Texas, passed away Sunday, March 27, 2022. She was born May 14, 1968, in Huntsville, Texas to parents Mickey Bennett and Linda Lou Stokes Bennett. She is preceded in death by her father, Mickey Bennett; brother, Rodney Wayne Bennett; grandparents, Joseph Guinn Bennett and Alice Amanda Bennett, Erma Lee Stokes and JB Stokes.

Survivors include her mother, Linda Lou (Stokes) Bennett; sons, Garrett and wife Julia Allbright, and Gavin Bennett; brother, Larry and Rachel Bennett; grandchildren, Porter Allbright, Carson Allbright, and Laurel Allbright; nieces and nephews, Dawson, Dillon, Krissy, Cole, Jr., Beau, Cole and Jenny Bennett; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Oakhurst Full Gospel Church, Oakhurst, Texas. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, April 1, 2022, at Oakhurst Full Gospel Church, Oakhurst, Texas. Interment will follow at Raven Hill Cemetery.

