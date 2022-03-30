Eloise “Weesie” Pursley McClelland-Wellborn, age 100, of Cleveland, Texas, passed away Sunday, March 27, 2022. She was born October 13, 1921, in Childress, Texas to parents Anna Margaret and Herndon K. Pursley who preceded her in death along with her sister, Mary Margaret Chamrad (Dan); husbands, Lawrence Jay McClelland, Charles H. Wellborn, Sr.; nephews, Johnny Chamrad, Hal McClelland; along with numerous relatives including Bid and Jean McClelland, Eleanor and Jack McKellar and numerous lifelong friends.

Survivors include her daughters, Anna Lynn McClelland, Patricia McClelland Schibik; step-sons, Charles H. Wellborn, Rodney Wellborn; grandchildren, Mindy Lynn Keith, Brian Jay Keith (Natasha); great-grandchildren, Thomas J. Minchew, Tyler Keith (Caleigh), Tanner Keith and Charles Stiles; great-great-grandchildren, Bentley Keith, Paisley Keith, Lucas Keith; cousins, Margie Parrish Cole and Frank Parrish; other survivors, Sue McClelland (Michael), Nancy Lynch, Walter E. McKeller (Sheryl), and other cherished family members and faithful lifelong friends.

Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon, Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Cleveland United Methodist Church with services follow at 12:00 noon, Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Cleveland United Methodist Church with Dr. Greg Smith officiating. Interment will be held at 1:30 p.m., Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Rosewood Cemetery, Humble, Texas.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

