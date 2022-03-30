Oneal Joseph Louviere was born June 13, 1949, and passed away March 26, 2022, in Liberty, Texas. He was born in Liberty, Texas to Lawrence and Ester Louviere.

Oneal spent much of his adult life working as a welder in the Oil & Gas industry. He could be counted on by his family and friends to help in many ways, he was a handiman, always doing for others. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting but his true passion was raising goats, he loved his goats.

Oneal is preceded in death by his grandparents, George and Aletha Nelson and Willie and Felicia Louviere; his parents, Lawrence and Ester Louviere; brother, Wilfred Louviere; brother-in-laws, Victor V. Lemelle Sr. and Michael Allen; nephews, Victor Lemelle Jr., and Eugene Victorian Jr. and niece, Brandy Lemelle. He is survived by his sisters, Adlean Lemelle, Clara Allen, Aletha Victorian and husband Eugene and Felica Council; brothers, Larry Louviere, Clifton Louviere and wife Yvonne and George Louviere as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other family and friends.

