Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 28, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 28, 2022:
- Moss, Matthew Wayne – Hold for Harris County-Forgery of a Financial Instrument
- Baldwin, Ashley Chaddane – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Estrada, Cesar Aguilar – Violation of Protective Order
- Dowden, Steven Dale – Burglary of Habitation, Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair and Possession of a Controlled Substance (no mugshot)
- Hoover, Ray Keith – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Hernandez Paz, Juan David – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Lynch, Timothy Edward – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Rios, Diego Alexander – Possession of Marijuana
- Swartz, Dallas Kain – Criminal Mischief and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
- Kelley, Bobby Dean – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana
- Scott, Jonathan Ray – False Statement to Police/Law Enforcement Officer/Correctional Officer
- Kirkland, Amanda Renee – Bond Forfeiture-Possession of a Controlled Substance, Driving While License Invalid, Evading Arrest or Detention and Hold for San Jacinto County-Manufacture or Delivery of Controlled Substance
- Cooper, Edward Vincent – Driving While License Invalid and Violate Promise to Appear