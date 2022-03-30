Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 28, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 28, 2022:

Moss, Matthew Wayne – Hold for Harris County-Forgery of a Financial Instrument

Baldwin, Ashley Chaddane – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Estrada, Cesar Aguilar – Violation of Protective Order

Dowden, Steven Dale – Burglary of Habitation, Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair and Possession of a Controlled Substance (no mugshot)

Hoover, Ray Keith – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Hernandez Paz, Juan David – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Lynch, Timothy Edward – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Rios, Diego Alexander – Possession of Marijuana

Swartz, Dallas Kain – Criminal Mischief and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

Kelley, Bobby Dean – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana

Scott, Jonathan Ray – False Statement to Police/Law Enforcement Officer/Correctional Officer

Kirkland, Amanda Renee – Bond Forfeiture-Possession of a Controlled Substance, Driving While License Invalid, Evading Arrest or Detention and Hold for San Jacinto County-Manufacture or Delivery of Controlled Substance

Cooper, Edward Vincent – Driving While License Invalid and Violate Promise to Appear

