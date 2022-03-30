MCSO seeking potential victims in sexual assault case

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is trying to locate more victims in a case involving the alleged sexual assault of a child.

According to a statement from the sheriff’s office, at the conclusion of the investigation into the alleged sexual assault, authorities arrested Epifanio Adolfo Jimenez.

“During the investigation, it was discovered that Epifanio was targeting women with children through dating apps, and asked to spend time with them and their children,” the statement reads.

A screenshot shows the identity that Epifanio Adolfo Jimenez allegedly used on a dating app profile.

Epifanio allegedly used the alias of “Harley” for his dating app profile.

Investigators are seeking anyone who may have met with him, or allowed him contact with their children.

Anyone who may have met with Epifanio under these circumstances is urged to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800, and reference case# 22A067965

