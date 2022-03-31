Bunny Blast Easter Egg hunt coming April 9 to Cleveland

Thousands of candy-stuffed Easter eggs will be up for grabs at the 11th Annual Bunny Blast on Saturday, April 9, at Old City Park, 320 Hubert St., Cleveland.

Hosted each year by the City of Cleveland and the volunteer-driven Unity Committee of Cleveland, Bunny Blast is a free Easter egg hunt for children ages zero through 12 years. The park will be set up in three zones for the age groups of 0-3, 4-7 and 8-12.

Golden prize eggs will be hidden in each zone. The lucky kids who find the prize eggs can turn them in for a prize-filled Easter basket. Two new features at this year’s event will be face painting by Cleveland High School Honor Society students and a petting zoo sponsored by Tarkington 4-H Club members.

Photo backgrounds will be set up for families to take pictures with their cell phones or cameras. The Easter Bunny, who will be arriving atop a Cleveland fire truck, will also be available for photos with children.

The Easter egg hunt will begin promptly at 10 a.m., so children and their family members are encouraged to arrive at least 15 minutes before the event starts and bring along their Easter baskets.

Local businesses and individuals contributing to this year’s event so far are McWilliams and Son Heating, AC and Plumbing, Bluebonnet News, City of Cleveland, EDC Director Robert Reynolds, City Councilwoman Carolyn McWaters and Walmart.

More egg donations are still needed, so if you or your business, church group or organization wants to contribute candy-stuffed plastic Easter eggs, please contact Ashleigh or Marina at 281-592-2395. Eggs must be dropped off at the Cleveland Civic by Thursday, April 7.

