Amanda Nadean Huckaby, beloved mother, and daughter, passed away on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in Southaven MS. She was 32.

Amanda was born May 7, 1989, in Galveston to Mike and Tonya Parrish. She had lived in Daisetta for a number of years before moving to Southaven where she had lived for 14 years and had worked in Medical Coding.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Michael Shawn Parrish; grandfathers, MC Parrish and Hobo Abel. Those left to cherish her memory are her parents, Mike and Tonya Parrish of Daisetta; sons, Colton Shawn Smith, Landon Parker Blair both of Southaven MS; daughter, Kaylin Grace Huckaby of Southaven MS. Brother, Forrest Parrish and wife Veronica of Devers; sisters, Misty Parrish of Carthage TN, Krystal Parrish of Daisetta; godmother, April Keel of Hull; uncle, Dayton Goodman and wife Catherine of Lumberton. Aunts, Marsha Cahn and husband Sam, Monica Broussard and husband James both of Youngsville LA, Sherry Goodman of Hull, Tracy Alpha and husband David of Livingston. Grandparents, Virginia Hill and husband Randy of Coldsprings, Mary Credeur of Daisetta. Nephews, Tank Parrish, Dion Lewis, Dyson Lewis, Brenden Parrish. Nieces, Madilyn Parrish, Bella Parrish, Daniah Nesbitt, and numerous other family members and a host of loving friends who will miss her very much.

A service of remembrance will be held on Monday, April 4, 2022, at 1:00 P.M. at Faith & Family Funeral Services Chapel with Reverend Shannon Bowdoin officiating. Interment will follow at Franks Branch Cemetery in Fred TX.

There will be a gathering of family and friends on Sunday, April 3, 2022, from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at Faith & Family.

Honoring Amanda as pallbearers will be Tank Parrish, Colton Anderson, Pat Taylor Jr. Chris Tanner, Brandon Shellhammer, and Cody Mayon. Honorary pallbearers are Kaylin Huckaby, Colton Smith, Landon Blair, Sammy Hundley, and David Tidwell.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

