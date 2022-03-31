Jimmy “Pappy” Wayne Newman, 83, of Dayton, Texas, passed away peacefully, on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in Dayton. He was born on August 8, 1938, in Corpus Christi, to the late James Henry and Ellen Inez Benson Newman.

Pappy proudly served his country in the United States Navy during the Vietnam era. He was extremely patriotic and loved sporting anything red, white, and blue.

Pappy was a skilled tradesman who worked most of his career as a rigger for Brown and Root and H.B. Zachry. He gained the nickname “King Worm” from his fellow riggers and eventually gave the name to his boat.

Pappy pursued many interests, some of which included his love of the great outdoors, boating, and being on the river. He also enjoyed hunting, listening to classic rock and roll music, and camping. Pappy absolutely loved to sunbathe especially while mowing the lawn. He was a fun-loving man who loved his dogs and a good margarita. He had a wild and crazy side and liked to joke and have a good time. Pappy had a tremendous sense of humor, he was always making someone laugh. He also had a smart mouth with a comeback for whatever was said. Pappy, on the other hand, had a heart of gold, always willing to help someone in need. He would give the shirt off of his back without hesitation. Pappy will be fondly missed and deeply remembered by all who knew and loved him.

Pappy was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife of twenty-one years, Betty McKeand. He leaves behind to cherish his loving memory his two daughters and two sons; his stepchildren Billy McKeand and wife Stacey of Dayton, Ricky McKeand of Dayton, and Tammy McKeand of Dayton; his numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; his sisters Mary Lee James of Portland, Texas, Joanne Neill of Houston, and Barbara Owens of Liberty; his sister-in-law Helen Ruth Weldon of Blair, Oklahoma; his numerous bonus children; his many nieces and nephews; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Friends are invited to visit with the family beginning at 1pm, on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 602 N. Main Street in Dayton. A celebration of Pappy’s life will immediately follow at 2pm, at the funeral home, with Bro. Jeff Day officiating.

