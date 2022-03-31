Pearl Marie Dowdell, 90, of Hardin, Texas, passed away peacefully, on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on December 20, 1931, in Dayton, Texas, to the late Charles and Constance DeJohn.

Pearl was a loving woman who was extremely dedicated to her church and to her family. She was a member of the Hardin United Pentecostal Church for many years. Pearl was also dedicated to her faith, a student of the Bible, and later in her life, wrote songs for the church. She was proud to have accomplished writing her own music and having the opportunity to share and sing them with her church family.

Pearl was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend to so many. Her family was always her first priority and loved nothing more than being the best nurturer and caregiver to them all, especially to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Pearl was always happy to take in others when needed, including her own nieces and nephews, making them feel like her bonus children. She was outgoing, always happy and the best at making others feel like a million bucks.

Pearl pursued many interests, some of which included her love of cooking and dancing. Her favorite hobby of all was caring for her family. She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved her.

Pearl was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of sixty-three years, Harlon Belton Dowdell; her daughter Glenda Dale Vines; and her siblings Joe DeJohn, Lawrence DeJohn, Frank DeJohn, Charlie DeJohn, Albert DeJohn, Raymond DeJohn, Earl DeJohn, Ernest DeJohn, Norwood DeJohn, and Lena Wallace. She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her children Frank Dowdell and Kathy, Milam Dowdell, Judy Hall, and Barbara Sitzman; her grandchildren Kelley Brown and Josh Young; her great-grandchildren Hunter Dowdell, Kane Bott, Quincey Bott, and Caleb Downs; her great-great-granddaughter Harlon Elizabeth Bott; her many nieces and nephews; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers will be Mike Fregia, Johnny Berryhill, Kane Bott, Quincey Bott, Caleb Downs, and Todd Neuman. Honorary pallbearers will be Hunter Dowdell, Ricky Rhoden, and Kevin Brown.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 6pm until 8pm, on Thursday, March 31, 2022, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 602 N. Main Street, in Dayton. A funeral service will be held at 11am, on Friday, April 1, 2022, at the funeral home, with Pastor Chris L. Contreras, officiating. A graveside service and committal will immediately follow in Moss Hill Cemetery in Moss Hill.

