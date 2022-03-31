Frank Harper, 77, of Hull, Texas, passed away peacefully at home on March 26, 2022, surrounded by his family.

Frank was born to Howard and Naomi on August 3, 1944 in Charleston, WV. He graduated high school from St. Albans and joined the Army shortly after. He served in Vietnam from 1962-1968 as a medical supplier. After being honorably discharged, Frank earned a degree in Kinesiology from West Virginia State University, then a master’s in education from Sam Houston State University in 1973 after moving to Texas. Frank worked as an elementary PE teacher at Burbank elementary in Houston ISD for 26 years, earning the title “Teacher of the Year” for the campus on multiple occasions. Frank believed that teaching was an act of social justice, and he committed his life to improving the opportunities of those around him.

The most important titles of Frank’s life were husband, father and grandfather. He was married to Sherry (Ross) in 1970. Together they raised two wonderful daughters, DeeDee and Susan. He had a deep love for his “girls”, and cherished the time they would spend together, relaxing in the country, watching sports and taking cruises. He was a strong patriarch of his family, a good friend to all, and a man who believed in equity and opportunity for everyone. His tireless love and devotion to his family were evident in his final moments.

Frank was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Carol Ann Copley. He is survived by his wife, Sherry Harper; children Dee Dee (Brooks) Ellis, Susan (Curtis) Cole, and Rebecca Jordan; grandchild Sarah Fowler; step-grandchildren Tyler Ellis, Dariah Cole and Zachary Cole; sister, Loretta Dunlap; sisters-in-law Jenny Cutshaver, Forest Loudin and Sandi Hinkle, and numerous nieces, nephews.

Our family would like to thank the staff at Memorial Hermann Woodlands and Harbor Hospice for their incredible care in the last month of his life. We are sincerely grateful for all you did for our family to ease Frank and us through this final transition.

The family held a private memorial this week and asks that any donations be made in Frank’s honor to Texas Children’s Hospital or your local animal shelter. You can also choose to sit on your porch or patio with a cup of coffee in hand and watch the sunrise. That was, after all, his favorite activity. He would want us all to enjoy our time with each other, and never miss an opportunity to see the beauty of nature.

