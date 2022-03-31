Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 30, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 30, 2022:

  • Benjamin, Javier Andre – Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair and Possession of Marijuana
  • Cox, Tristyn Haes – Revocation of Community Supervision-Theft of Property
  • Carroll, Sylvester – Assault/Family Violence
  • Kennedy, Duke – Public Intoxication
  • Yates, Justin Matthew – Revocation of Probation-Possession of Marijuana and Evading Arrest or Detention
  • Vollert, Ian Bruce – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon
  • Citizen, Corbin Nathaniel – Evading Arrest or Detention With Previous Conviction
  • Julius, Daniel Leshaun – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse Against the Elderly
  • Neal, Darius – Hold for Hardin County-Possession of Marijuana
