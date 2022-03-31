Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 30, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 30, 2022:
- Benjamin, Javier Andre – Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair and Possession of Marijuana
- Cox, Tristyn Haes – Revocation of Community Supervision-Theft of Property
- Carroll, Sylvester – Assault/Family Violence
- Kennedy, Duke – Public Intoxication
- Yates, Justin Matthew – Revocation of Probation-Possession of Marijuana and Evading Arrest or Detention
- Vollert, Ian Bruce – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon
- Citizen, Corbin Nathaniel – Evading Arrest or Detention With Previous Conviction
- Julius, Daniel Leshaun – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse Against the Elderly
- Neal, Darius – Hold for Hardin County-Possession of Marijuana