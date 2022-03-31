Dayton historians learn about life of Sol Wright

Jamie Carter-Bollich was the featured guest at the March meeting of the Dayton Historical Society. Carter-Bollich delivered an informative program titled “Southeast Texan Sol Wright: Rambling into the History Books.”

The presentation focused on the life of Sol Wright and his often-amusing pursuits. Wright had ties to Liberty County and a large contention of his family was on hand for the presentation.

The Dayton Historical Society meets on the last Monday of each month at Parker Hall in Dayton.

Jamie Carter-Bollich speaks at the March meeting of the Dayton Historical Society.

Located behind the Dayton Old School Museum located at 111 W. Houston St, Dayton. For more information on the Dayton Historical Society, please visit them at daytontxhistory.com or facebook.com/DaytonTXHistory.

