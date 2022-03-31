Liberty Masonic Lodge distributes free dental kits to first-grade students By Bluebonnet News - March 31, 2022 Facebook Twitter Liberty Masonic Lodge No. 48 in partnership with the Masonic Children and Family Services of Texas organization delivered Dental Kits to first grade students at Devers Elementary School on March 30, 2022. This program is coordinated by Dennis Wiggins. Shown with the students are Hugh McNeil and Dennis Wiggins, members of Liberty Lodge, meeting with the first graders at Devers Elementary School to deliver personal dental kits to each student. The Fantastic Teeth Program is a joint effort of all Masonic Lodges in Texas and the Masonic Children & Family Services of Texas organization. For more information, go online to https://www.masonichometx.org/fantastic-teeth-fan-club/. Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading...